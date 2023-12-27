Multiple State officials victim of ‘swatting calls’

COLUMBUS — Multiple Ohio public officials have become victims of ‘swatting calls’ to their homes.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and State Representative Kevin Miller were both victims of a swatting call Tuesday afternoon, our news partners at WBNS reported.

A call was made to Yost’s home in Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Police cleared the home, and Yost was reportedly not home at the time of the call, according to a spokesperson from Yost’s office.

It is unclear what the subject of the call was.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of Rep. Miller, who represents Coshocton, Perry, and Licking counties, just after 3 p.m. for a false report of a shooting.

“This ‘swatting incident’ put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources,” Rep. Miller said in a Facebook post where he thanked first responders for their professional response.

A bill sponsored by Miller that passed earlier this year addressed hoax emergency calls within the state. The legislation made “swatting” a fourth-degree felony, and if a person is physically harmed during a resulting police response, charges rise to a second-degree felony. Those who are convicted could also be financially responsible for the costs of the law enforcement response.

Yost and Miller were not the only public officials who have fallen victim to swatting calls recently.

U.S. Representative Margorie Taylor Greene was ‘swatted’ on Christmas morning and on Dec. 21 according to a post she shared on X. Greene said she has been swatted eight times, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation hasn’t been able to fine those responsible.

