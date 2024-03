TOLEDO, Ohio — A person in Ohio was one of five people to win the million-dollar Megamillions lottery.

The winning ticket was bought at Clark Oil in Toledo, according to Ohio Lottery Megamillions.

>> Mega Millions: Winning ticket for $1.13 billion jackpot sold in New Jersey

Four people in Ohio won $10,000 in the lottery drawing,

The winning ticket for the $1,130,000,000 Mega Ball jackpot was bought New Jersey.

©2024 Cox Media Group