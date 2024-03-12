Pediatric dentist, professor among 17 arrested in undercover Ohio sting operation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — A human trafficking sting led to the arrest of 17 people in Fairfield County, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

Undercover investigators set up sting operations at hotels throughout the county on March 1 and 8, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigators placed ads on websites known to advertise sexual services, WBNS-10 reported.

The 17 people arrested will be charged with engaging in prostitution.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stings were a “concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking that occurs nationwide.”

WBNS-10 reported that among those arrested was a Columbus State Community College professor and a pediatric dentist from Lancaster.

“We work diligently to make Fairfield County a safe and secure place for all. Prostitution can lead to more serious crimes, such as human trafficking, and compromise the safety of our communities,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

