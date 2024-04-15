Parents accused of using children to shoplift from Ohio department store

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Police are working to locate thieves caught on surveillance cameras stealing over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a department store.

Sheffield Village Police said on April 7 the suspects shoplifted approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Burlington Coat Factory. Two of the suspects had their children involved as well, according to police.

The suspects and the children loaded duffle bags and laundry baskets with merchandise and exited the front doors of the story without paying. They left in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Lt. Aaron Bober at Sheffield Village Police Department 440-949-6155 or Bober@sheffieldvillage.com.

