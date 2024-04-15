2 Ohio women indicted for driving elderly dead man to bank to withdraw money

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The two women accused of taking an 80-year-old dead man to the bank to withdraw money have been indicted, according to WOIO.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the women lived with Douglas Layman, of Ashtabula, and found him dead on Monday, March 4.

The two women were identified as 55-year-old Loreen B. Feralo and 63-year-old Karen Casbohm, WKYC reported.

>> ‘I owe that man lunch;’ Fan saves boy from getting hit by hockey puck in Ohio

The women propped Layman up and drove to a bank to withdraw money from his account, WOIO reported.

After visiting the bank, the women allegedly dropped his body off at the Ashtabula County Medical Center and did not provide any information on him, the station reported. Several hours later, one of the women called the hospital and gave them Layman’s information.

Officers then responded to the home and interviewed both Feralo and Casbohm.

Both of the women were charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class, WKYC reported.

A court date has not been set.

©2024 Cox Media Group