Ohio’s School Bus Safety Task Force to hold 2nd public meeting today

COLUMBUS — School bus safety continues to be top of mind since last month’s deadly school bus crash in Clark County.

Ohio’s new School Bus Safety Task Force will have its second public meeting this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced.

The meeting will take place in Columbus at the Ohio Department of Public Safety office at the 1900 block of W. Broad Street.

This comes nearly five weeks after a Northwestern Local School student died in a school bus crash.

The group is led by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson (former Clark County Prosecutor) and includes representatives from other state agencies, according to Governor DeWine’s office.

The other meeting dates are:

October 12

October 30

November 16

The 14-person team will examine topics like school bus regulations, school bus seat belts and design, maintenance, inspection, driver licensing, certification, training, school bus safety technology, and crash risk factors.

