Ohio Supreme Court dismisses AG Yost’s abortion appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed Attorney General Dave Yost’s appeal that would have reinstated the six-week abortion ban.

The court dismissed the appeal due to a “change in the law”, according to the one-sentence order.

>> New lawsuit filed against Ohio’s heartbeat law following passage of Issue 1

The decision comes a day after the abortion clinics that challenged the abortion ban asked the Hamilton County judge who approved the preliminary injunction to strike the law down outright.

They say since Ohio voters passed Issue 1, which enshrined abortion rights into the state’s constitution, that the heartbeat law is unconstitutional.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.





