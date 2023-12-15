New lawsuit filed against Ohio’s heartbeat law following passage of Issue 1

COLUMBUS — The ACLU of Ohio has filed a new lawsuit challenging Ohio’s heartbeat law.

The group was already sponsoring an earlier lawsuit challenging the law.

They say since Ohio voters passed Issue 1, which enshrined abortion rights into the state’s constitution, that the heartbeat law is unconstitutional.

The heartbeat law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

It went into effect in September 2022 but 12 days later, a Hamilton County judge blocked it with a preliminary injunction.

News Center 7 reported that the state appealed that decision but lost when an appeals court threw out that appeal.

The ACLU wants a judge to issue a permanent injunction.

Last week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said this case is now before the Ohio Supreme Court. They will rule on what comes next.

