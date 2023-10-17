OHIO — An Ohio species is among 23 species delisted from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction.

The Scioto madtom, a fish species, was found in a small section of the Big Darby Creek, a tributary of the Scioto River, and became listed as endangered in 1975, the U.S. Department of the Interior said.

Only 18 individuals were collected, and the last confirmed sighting was in 1957, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Federal protection came too late to reverse these species’ decline, and it’s a wake-up call on the importance of conserving imperiled species before it’s too late,” said Service Director Martha Williams.

The exact cause of the Scioto madtom’s decline remains unknown but was likely due to modification of its habitat from siltation, industrial discharge into waterways, and agricultural runoff, the department said.

“The Endangered Species Act has been incredibly effective at preventing species from going extinct and has also inspired action to conserve at-risk species and their habitat before they need to be listed as endangered or threatened,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “We will continue to ensure that states, Tribes, private landowners, and federal agencies have the tools they need to conserve America’s biodiversity and natural heritage.”

To see the full list, visit this website.

Ohio species among 23 now listed as extinct Photo credit to Ohio State University

