Ohio lawmakers introduce bill to ban minors from using tanning beds

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that would prohibit minors from using tanning beds in the state.

Current state law requires individuals who are at least 16 but younger than 18 to have written consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Senate Bill 59, introduced by State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, also asks tanning bed operators to “make reasonable efforts” to determine the age of someone seeking to use a tanning bed.

Johnson introduced the bill because he believes the earlier someone starts tanning the more likely they are to continue, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Indoor tanning before the age of 35 increases melanoma risk by 59%, squamous cell carcinoma by 67% and and basal cell carcinoma by 29%, according to the American Cancer Society.

FDA recommendations advise against using indoor tanning equipment if you are under 18.

Joseph Levy, director of scientific affairs for the American Suntanning Association, told the Columbus Dispatch if the state removes the option for parents to decide if their families can use professional tanning facilities together they may find other unsafe ways of doing so.

Currently, 22 states prohibit minors from using tanning devices.

The bill is currently waiting its fifth hearing, the Columbus Dispatch said.

