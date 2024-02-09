Ohio father accused of hitting children with belt for ‘bothering him while playing video games’

LOCKLAND, Hamilton County — An Ohio father is in jail after his children told authorities he “hit them with a belt because they bothered him while he was playing video games,” according to Hamilton County court records.

43-year-old Shaun Dewberry, of Lockland, faces two counts of endangering children, according to Cincinnati TV station FOX19.

Dewberry is accused of hitting his 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son with a belt “multiple times” on Sunday, Feb. 4 at their home in Lockland, FOX19 reported.

According to a police affidavit, the boy had visible, severe bruising on his back, left arm, and both legs and feet. The girl has visible, serious injuries on her back and legs, FOX19 reported.

Dewberry is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond, FOX19 reported.

He will appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

