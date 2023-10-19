Ohio becomes 1st state to break ground on electric vehicle charging station under NEVI program

COLUMBUS — Ohio became the first state in the country to break ground Wednesday on a large electric vehicle (EV) charging station as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Governor Mike DeWine announced this Wednesday as the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) broke ground on the facility at the Pilot Travel Center along Interstate 70 at U.S. Route 42 between Columbus and Dayton.

“Ohio continues to lead in this rising sector,” said Governor DeWine. “From securing investments by manufacturers to building key infrastructure, we are truly positioning Ohioans for the electric future. This groundbreaking further demonstrates the state’s commitment to installing chargers as quickly as possible for the benefit of Ohio drivers.”

Construction will soon start on two dozen other fast charging stations in Ohio, also funded by NEVI.

“As more Ohioans adopt electric vehicles and the mix of automobiles on the road changes, we must ensure that our infrastructure is ready,” said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT Director. “Providing more fast chargers that are convenient and reliable ultimately improves customer service for Ohio drivers and bolsters equitable access to the latest transportation technology.”

The goal is to have drivers using them by 2024.

