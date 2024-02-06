‘Need to be connected;’ Service helps first responders remain connected when cell service is down

CINCINNATI — For first responders, every second counts, but what happens when those emergency workers, trying to answer calls for help, don’t have cell service?

Our news partners at WCPO looked into it. First Net, a cellular bandwidth made specifically for first responders, was created to solve that problem.

“With our line of work time is of the essence,” Chief of Woodlawn Fire Department Amos Johnson said.

First Net affects cell phones and every first responder computer. The app takes users to a home screen where first responders can turn on First Net, switching their phone to the responder-only cell service.

“We need to be connected as much as possible with information and with verbal communication sometimes our lives depend on it,” Public Information Officer Mike Nie said.

First responders call the service a game-changer during crowded events with lots of cell phones like sporting events, concerts, or things like the upcoming total solar eclipse.









