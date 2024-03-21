Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete wall, falling to sidewalk below, police say

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a concrete wall and falling to the sidewalk below, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Police said the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. on Fort Washington Way in Cincinnati.

The initial investigation showed the motorcyclist was riding a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000, lost control, hit a concrete wall, and landed on the sidewalk below the interstate.

>> ‘We can not stop him;’ Billboard of man eating mac n cheese goes viral

The man was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man was reportedly wearing a helmet, and excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash caused the Fort Washington Way ramp to I-75 North to be shut down for hours before reopening around 5:45 p.m.

Multiple streets below the interstate near West 3rd Street and Central Avenue were also shut down for multiple hours.

©2024 Cox Media Group