‘We can not stop him;’ Billboard of man eating mac n cheese goes viral

CONVINGTON, Ky. — If you have driven in Northern Kentucky recently you may have noticed a billboard that spotlights a man that allegedly consumes over 20 gallons of liquid cheese per year.

The billboard, located at the corner of W 3rd Street and Bakewell Street, shows a man consuming mac n cheese, our news partners at WCPO report.

After the billboard explains the man’s cheese consumption, it reads “we can not stop him.”

Northern Kentucky native Jonathan Pittman is the man behind the billboard.

>> Police Department in California uses Lego heads to hide suspects identity

He told WCPO it all started when he saw his friend eating mac and cheese one day and snapped a photo.

He said he decided it would be funny to put his friend’s face on a billboard.

Pittman would not confirm if his friend actually does eat that much cheese.

Lamar, the company that owns the billboard, told WCPO it costs more than $1,200 to advertise at the location for four weeks.

The billboard gained traction on Reddit and social media.

Pittman said his friend wasn’t aware of the billboard ahead of time.









©2024 Cox Media Group