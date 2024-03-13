Man who killed his pregnant sister, her husband during picnic at Ohio park pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man who shot and killed his pregnant sister and her husband pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Jason Iverson, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

On September 4, 2023, Iverson started to engage in an altercation with his sister, 30, and her husband, 31, at a church picnic at Stafford Park near Mayville Avenue and Beverly Avenue in Maple Heights.

The victims and Iverson’s 13-year-old son attempted to leave and entered their vehicle in the parking lot, the prosecutor’s office said.

Iverson followed them and shot his sister and his 13-year-old son. His son was grazed in the face by a bullet, WOIO reported. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

The 31-year-old male victim got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into the park bathroom, but Iverson followed him into the bathroom and shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Maple Heights police responded to the scene and Iverson was arrested.

The 31-year-old victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. His sister and her unborn child were transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

“Jason Iverson violently gunned down his sister, her unborn child, and his brother-in-law at a church picnic,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “In the process, he shot at his own 13-year-old son, grazing him in the face. Iverson displayed a horrific level of violence that day and today’s conviction holds him accountable for that. My thoughts and prayers remain with the victims’ family during this time.”

Iverson will be sentenced on April 17.

