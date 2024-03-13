Former UFC fighter, OSU wrestler, hospitalized after rescuing parents in Ohio house fire

FREMONT — A former UFC fighter and Ohio State wrestler is hospitalized after rescuing his parents from an Ohio house fire.

Mark Coleman, a retired mixed martial arts artist and UFC Hall of Fame inductee, carried both of his parents out of the house on Tuesday morning, but could not save the family dog, Hammer, his daughter, Morgan, wrote on social media.

“He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act,” she said on Instagram.

Several fire departments responded to the 2700 block of South River Road in Fremont just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WTOL TV in Toledo.

The fire chief said the home’s roof collapsed after crews entered the building.

Morgan called her father, “the strongest and bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family.”

Ohio State’s Wrestling team also released a statement on social media on Tuesday.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Buckeye Wrestling legend Mark Coleman and his family.”

The house is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

