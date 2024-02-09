Man studying to be priest in archdiocese that covers Dayton-area arrested on child porn charges

CINCINNATI — A man studying to be a priest with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has been arrested on numerous child pornography charges, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

Broderick Witt, 28, was arrested Friday at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 5-year-old Ohio girl starves to death; Mother, live-in boyfriend sentenced to prison

A spokesperson from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said the sheriff’s office was on the grounds Friday morning to interview Witt and execute a search warrant in his living quarters.

Witt is facing eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, WCPO-9 reported.

After receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in September 2023, the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations (RECI) section began investigating Witt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The RECI is a task force made up of both the sheriff’s office and the Cincinnati Police Department that looks into internet and technology crimes apart of, WCPO-9 reported.

>> 35-year-old man identified as body found in burned-out Dayton house

“Mr. Witt is no longer a student of this institution, nor a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” the spokesperson said.

The seminary and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati have strict policies against, and take significant precautions to prevent, anyone from possessing or accessing material of this type, regardless of whether they are a student, faculty, or staff. Discovery of such material will result in immediate termination or dismissal and notification of law enforcement. We have cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, fully with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office. We are committed to doing all we possibly can to remove the scourge of child exploitation and abuse from our Church and society. — Archdiocese of Cincinnati spokesperson

©2024 Cox Media Group