Man shoots at Ohio police; Leads multiple agencies on separate, lengthy pursuits

TOLEDO — A 41-year-old man was arrested in northwestern Ohio after leading police on a multi-county chase, according to Toledo TV Stations 13abc and WTOL11.

Arthur RC Hall III was wanted on several charges including allegedly firing a gunshot at an officer in the initial chase Saturday.

Findlay police say an officer tried to make a traffic stop Saturday just after 7 p.m., but the vehicle fled.

The initial pursuit ended in Van Buren field, but Hall and one passenger got out of the vehicle and ran.

At that time, Hall allegedly used a handgun to fire one shot at police, both stations report.

No officers were injured and they did not return fire.

Police eventually detained two passengers, but Hall got away.

Soon after, Hall stole a white Jeep Liberty and he was tracked to Wood County, both stations reported.

Police began pursuing Hall again, but Toledo police took over once he crossed city lines.

Hall led officers on a lengthy chase, starting in Findlay, going through Toledo, crossing state lines into Michigan, and then ending in Sylvania, both stations reported.

Officers used spike strips to stop the Jeep.

Findlay police said Hall was wanted on multiple charges, but those specific charges have not been released yet.

Toledo police thought they were chasing a murder suspect, both stations reported.

Investigators in Findlay haven’t confirmed if Hall has active homicide warrants, 13abc reported.

Hall was booked into the Lucas County Jail on a charge of theft and failure to comply by eluding or fleeing police.

