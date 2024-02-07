Man dead, another hurt after arriving at hospitals being shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A man is dead, and another person is hurt after both arrived at different hospitals with gunshot wounds in Cincinnati late Tuesday night.

Cincinnati Police officers and medics were dispatched at 11:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Findlay Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a crime scene on arrival, but could not locate any victims, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

A gunshot victim arrived at UC Medical Center where he later died. He has been identified as Samuel Ushery, 42.

A second victim arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

The shooting remains under investigation.

