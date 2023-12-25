Man dead after shooting at Ohio bar and grill; 2 others hospitalized

COLUMBUS — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Columbus bar and grill Saturday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Double Take Bar and Grill, in the 900 block of South High Street, just after 6:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Abdus Turner suffering from at least one gunshot wound, WBNS reported.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other victims transported themselves to a local hospital.

Police said they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators believe an argument began that led to gunfire inside the bar, WBNS reported.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police’s Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

