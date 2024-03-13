‘It is just shocking;’ Shoppers react after 12-year-old boy left alone overnight in Ohio Target

OHIO — Shoppers are reacting after a boy spent the night alone inside an Ohio Target.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 12-year-old boy left alone overnight in Ohio Target

News Center 7 previously reported that Columbus Police say that a 12-year-old child was found at 6:15 a.m. inside the store at 8100 East Broad Street near Reynoldsburg.

A target employee was working to open the store when they found the open, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

People are wondering how the child was able to spend inside the store undetected.

“It is just shocking to me that they wouldn’t be able to find out that there was a kid in here,” said Frederick Colbert.

“A child alone period is bad,” said Rod Bridges. “But then inside a retail store, a whole lot of things could happen.”

Police said the child’s parents filed a missing person’s report on Sunday.

Target shared a statement in response to questions about their security protocols.

“The well-being of our guests is our top priority. Our team in Reynoldsburg, Ohio immediately contacted law enforcement upon finding this child and cared for him until authorities arrived.”

