‘I guess tonight is your lucky night;’ Stranger finds Ohio woman’s lost engagement ring

GALLIA COUNTY — A woman values her engagement ring even more after a stranger returned it after she lost it.

Bailey Davis got engaged two weeks ago and was on a long drive when she stopped at a Gallia County rest stop.

She took her engagement ring off to wash her hands and forgot to put it back on, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Davis wrote a Facebook post to try and track down her lost ring.

That’s when Coty Warren came along.

“I was washing my hands and I looked up by the mirror and there was the ring sitting there. The next day, I was in Gallipolis again and looking on Facebook,” said Warren. “I (had) seen all the shares from Bailey looking for a ring and I got her phone number and gave her a call and I said, ‘Well I guess tonight is your lucky night.’ She kind of broke down a little bit and she’s like, ‘Please tell me you have my ring,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I got it.’”

“I think I underestimated my community a little bit and Facebook,” Davis said. “Who knew that would be the saving grace right there?”

She offered Coty Warren reward money for his good deed, but he declined saying finding the ring was reward enough.

Davis added that the ring holds an even more special place in her heart.

