Honda officials provide update on making Ohio its electric vehicle hub

OHIO — A billion-dollar project that will create thousands of jobs in Ohio plans to make an even greater impact.

Honda officials say they will connect three of its Ohio plants to supply North America with new electric vehicles.

On Friday, Honda’s Executive Vice President Bob Nelson explained how the company wants to make Ohio an electric vehicle hub.

“We are extremely excited because we can actually see the progress,” Nelson said.

Honda has invested $4.2 billion into the state to power its electric vehicle production.

In February, the final support beam was placed on the plant in Fayette County. Now the company is looking for 2,200 new employees to staff it.

Officials say the plant will start to generate electric batteries in 2025.

“With our long over 40-year history here in Ohio that we’re developing our E-V hub right here in Ohio,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the Fayette County plant is part of a larger project.

Officials announced that $700 million has been invested in retooling the auto plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna. These plants will create both electric and standard gas vehicles.

Nelson said these plants will generate both because they know the demand for electric vehicles isn’t growing as fast.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’re able to accomplish by making the transition to the zero-emission vehicles happening right here in Ohio,” Nelson said.

