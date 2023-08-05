Former Columbus police officer charged with murder in death of unarmed man

COLUMBUS — Prosecutors have charged a former Columbus Police officer with murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man while serving a warrant last August.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Columbus Police officer who shot, killed Donovan Lewis retires in ‘bad standing’

Columbus Police officers showed up to arrest Donovan Lewis, 20, on domestic violence and assault warrants, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Body camera video shows then-officer Ricky Anderson opening a bedroom door and immediately shooting Lewis, who was in bed holding a vape pen.

Officers did not find a gun, WBNS reports.

Lewis’ family said Friday they are relieved at the indictment but disappointed it took this long.

“I’m still sad because the bottom line is, Donovan should still be here,” said Rebecca Duran, Lewis’ mother. “But, (Friday) today is overall a good day.”

Anderson has been booked in the Franklin County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

NewsCenter 7 previously reported back in March he retired in “bad standing.”

©2023 Cox Media Group