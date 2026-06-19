Multiple injuries reported after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in Montgomery County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The three-car crash was reported at Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive at 9:25 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said multiple injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how serious they are.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]