Flu activity ‘very high’ across state, Ohio Department of Health says

OHIO — Flu activity is “very high” in Ohio right now.

>>RELATED: Ohio, several states continue to see increase in illnesses

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s numbers indicated that there have been more than 1,400 flu-related hospitalizations, including 548 in the week ending on December 30., according to ODH’s website.

There have been more than 166 cases this season across our area, including 56 that same week.

ODH also found nearly seven percent of out-patient visits are for flu-like illnesses.

Doctors say they also are seeing more cases of Covid 19 and RSV.

Their message to anyone who is sick is to stay home.

ODH provides an update on the state’s flu activity every Friday.

©2024 Cox Media Group