Ohio, several states continue to see increase in illnesses

OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning Ohio and 30 other states that they are seeing a spike in illnesses.

This includes Covid 19, the flu, and RSV, the CDC said on its website.

Covid hospitalizations are at the highest level nationwide since last February, the agency said.

Doctors say they are also seeing more cases of the flu and RSV. Their message to anyone who is sick is to stay home.

“If you are getting sick, one of the best things you can do from there, in addition to taking care of yourself is limit. How many other people you expose,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC Principal Deputy Director.

They added a contributing factor to the rise in illnesses is that people have not kept up with vaccinations.

Fewer than 50 percent of adults are currently vaccinated against the flu and even fewer are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC.

