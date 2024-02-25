Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Indiana Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred in Clark County. Around 4:30 p.m. the Charlestown Police Department received a request for a welfare check on an adult male whose location was unknown.

Around 5:00 p.m. officers located the man’s vehicle in a parking lot for the Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve.

Officers entered the nature preserve in an attempt to locate the man, who was believed to be armed. Just before 5:30 p.m., officers found the man on a trail at the preserve.

The initial investigation found that the man was holding a handgun when officers found him. At some point during the encounter, an officer with the Charlestown Police Department fired at least one round, striking the man.

Officers rendered first aid and evacuated the man from the nature preserve. He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Charlestown Police Department requested the Indiana State Police respond to lead the investigation.

The identity of the man, as well as the officers involved, have not yet been released. The involved officer will be initially placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to the Charlestown Police Department.

Once the investigation is finished, the case will be provided to the Clark County, Indiana Prosecutors Officer for review.

