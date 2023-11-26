County in Ohio lowers flags to honor lives of 2 firefighters

FAYETTE COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered in Fayette County to honor the lives of Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffrey Skaggs, according to a spokesperson from the governor’s office.

The two firefighters tragically lost their lives in a mechanical lift accident Saturday morning.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ohio fire chief, captain dead after mechanical lift accident Saturday

Throughout the county, all flags of the United States and the state of Ohio should be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds, the spokesperson said.

The flags of the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower will be lowered on Sunday.

These flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of their funerals, the spokesperson said.

This flag lowering will run concurrently with the flag lowering to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, which is in effect until Nov. 29.

All public buildings and grounds throughout the state may lower their flags at their discretion.

©2023 Cox Media Group