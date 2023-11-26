Ohio fire chief, captain dead after mechanical lift accident Saturday

FAYETTE COUNTY — Two firefighters in Ohio have died after an accident with a mechanical lift Saturday morning, our media partners in Columbus, WBNS reported.

The firefighters were inside the lift when it overturned around 11 a.m. outside of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department in the Village of Staunton, WBNS reported.

Fayette County deputies received a call about the lift that overturned and responded immediately.

First responders identified the victims as Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffery Skaggs.

Both men were pronounced dead on scene, WBNS reported.

The lift tipped over and ejected both men from the tower basket, a spokesperson from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team is helping the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office investigate the accident.

Some of the first responders on scene worked alongside Stegbauer and Skaggs.

The Washington Fire Department, Fayette County EMA, and the Fayette County Emergency Management Team assisted crews on scene.

The Concord-Green Fire Department has been taken out of service until further notice, WBNS reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stegbauer and Skaggs families as well as the men and women of the Concord Green Fire Department,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.

