‘Come a long way;’ Ohio Lt. Governor speaks on state issues in the wake of HB 68 overruling

WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY — Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor spoke about some of the biggest issues Ohioans are facing today.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke to Dayton area leaders at the Dayton Business Journal Economic Forum at Wright State University today.

“We’ve come a long way in the last 20 years, we went from a declining population and job loss to a growing population and job gains,” Husted said.

His visit comes just a day after the Ohio House of Representatives voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s Veto of House Bill 68, which would ban trans youth from accessing Gender Affirming care and prevent transgender student-athletes from participating in women and girls sports.

“I don’t believe men should play women’s sports. And I don’t believe permanent medical decisions should be made for children. As it relates to gender,” Husted said.

The override now goes to the Senate, and they’ll vote at their next session on Jan. 24.

“We’ll let that process go forward. But I think it’s highly likely that that that happens because a lot of folks want to see the bill enacted. But if they choose to, to work with the governor on a compromise, I think everybody would welcome that as well,” Husted said.

When News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz asked how his stance on the issue is affecting his relationship with the Governor, he said it hasn’t impacted it.

“Not at all. I called him in advance and told him what my position was, and tried to give him information that supported why I felt how I felt. I understand that, you know, he came to a different conclusion that happens in life,” Husted said.

Another law that Husted has been a strong supporter of is the new social media law that was supposed to go into effect on Monday but has been put on pause by a lawsuit.

“This is wrong, what’s happening to our kids. If we don’t step up and look out for them, we’re not going to have the good outcomes that we want for the future, we’re not going to have that workforce that we talked about this morning,” Husted said.

