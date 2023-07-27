Columbus police officer released from hospital after being shot during I-70 gunfire exchange

COLUMBUS — A Columbus Police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg during a gun exchange on Interstate 70 earlier this month.

The officer, whose name has been released due to Marsy’s Law, had been in the hospital since the incident on July 6, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

He arrived at Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was taken quickly into surgery.

NewsCenter 7 previously reported Columbus Police responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank. The suspects were believed to have also stolen a Porsche at gunpoint from a Whitehall dealership.

Officers followed suspects onto Eastbound I-70 near Mound Street and gunfire was exchanged, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert.

One of the suspects was killed, while the officer was shot in the leg. Two other suspects are in custody.

Several Columbus Police officers were at the hospital Wednesday when their fellow officer was released.

“We are eternally grateful for all of the community support these last few weeks as our officer now begins the next stage in his recovery,” Columbus Division of Police wrote on social media.

Dozens of officers from law enforcement agencies from Central Ohio were also at the hospital Wednesday along with Columbus Police.









