Shot Columbus Police officer begins ‘long road to recovery’ after critical condition

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Police officer who was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during the gunfire exchange on Interstate 70 had reportedly a long recovery to go.

Columbus Police responded to a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank, located on Hilliard-Rome Road, at around 4 p.m., News Center 7 previously reported. The bank robbery suspects were thought to have also stolen a Porsche at gunpoint from a Whitehall dealership.

Officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound near Mound Street, Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert informed. Gunfire was exchanged in the area.

One of the suspect was killed during the shooting, while an officer was shot in the leg, News Center 7 reported. A second suspect was arrested with a search for the third person involved.

News Center 7 now learned that the officer, who was shot, had a long road to recovery after being labeled in critical condition during the initial phase of his treatment.

“This officer is struggling, he’s got a long road ahead, we’re confident that his toughness will pull through,” Columbus Police Assistant Chief Gregory Bodker informed.

“His life was saved by his partners in patrol that got him [to Grant Medical Center] quickly,” Bodker continued.

“He has survived because of the incredible care here, the support of other police officers, and the prayers of this community,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

During the incident, multiple officers came to the aid of the fallen peer to get them to safety and subsequently treatment as soon as possible.

“When you hear ‘10-3 officer down,’ everybody stops and they converge on the area,” Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Brian Steel said. “Although a new officer, its my understanding when this happened, he knew exactly what to do.”

“Long road to recovery but he is alive and that’s the important part,” Steel added.

Mayor Ginther said anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by phone, online, or through the mobile app to submit anonymous information as officers work to track down all suspects involved.

