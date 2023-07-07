Suspected armed robber killed, Columbus police officer shot during gunfire exchange on I-70

COLUMBUS — A suspected armed robber was shot and killed by Columbus Police in an exchange of gunfire Thursday.

>> TRENDING: Woman unable to ‘feel her leg’ after being shot in stomach in Dayton, 911 caller says

The alleged armed robber was shot to death, while a Columbus police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire following an armed robbery and police pursuit.

Police searched for two additional suspects who were believed to be connected with the robbery.

Columbus Police said the incident started when a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from a Whitehall dealership, WBNS reported.

Officers then responded to a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank, located on Hilliard-Rome Road, at around 4 p.m., Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert said.

The bank robbery suspects were the same suspects who stole the Porsche, police in Whitehall said.

Officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound near Mound Street, Albert informed. Gunfire was exchanged in the area, albeit he could not say exactly where.

The suspect was killed in the gunfire, while an officer was shot in the leg.

The wounded officer was taken by his partner to Grant Medical Center.

His condition was described as “stable,” Fraternal Order of Police Local 9 Executive Vice President Brian Steel said.

The remaining suspects were described as black males—last seen wearing black sweatshirts, black pants, and white shoes.

Interstate 70 near Mound Street were closed in both directions for several hours to handle the scene.

The Columbus Police Department led the investigation into the incident.





© 2023 Cox Media Group