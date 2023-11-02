Ohio school bus driver arrested for allegedly driving students while impaired

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A Columbus area school bus driver was arrested after allegedly driving students while impaired Thursday morning.

Upper Arlington School District Superintendent Bob Hunt said in a letter sent to parents that a driver was arrested on suspicions of operating a vehicle while impaired, our news partners, WBNS reported.

High School Students on the bus told one of the school’s resource officers that they felt the driver was driving erratically, WBNS reported.

The district says the driver was placed on leave and will not be driving students during the investigation. The driver’s name has not been shared.

Families of the students who were on the driver’s route were notified.

