VIDEO: Car slams into school bus in Ohio neighborhood; Student and driver injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two people, including one child, were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus in a Cleveland neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS responded to reports of a crash involving a school bus and a car.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Cleveland 19 reported.

Three children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and one was transported to the hospital, Cleveland Police officers told Cleveland 19.

A car parked in the driveway of a nearby house was also damaged in the crash.

