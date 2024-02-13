Body cam video shows moments officer shot during Ohio hostage scene

RICHLAND COUNTY — New body camera video shows the moments an Ohio officer was shot during a hostage scene.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested after shooting officer, female hostage in Ohio, police say

Ontario Police officers were dispatched around 8:47 p.m. Sunday night to an apartment complex in Richland County because someone was violating a protection order, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Police say the suspect grabbed a woman and held her hostage before the shooting the officer.

“This was a situation that was unraveling,” said Tommy Hill, Ontario Police Chief. “There were children running out of the house. There were adults running out of the house. We didn’t know if the suspect was coming out, and our officers were able to get as many people out as they could.”

The suspect has been identified as Jareth Vance, 32.

Prosecutors have charged him with attempted aggravated murder and are expected to file more charges.

Both the woman and police officer who were shot are expected to survive.

©2024 Cox Media Group