Authorities searching for woman who escaped form Northeast Ohio prison

LISBON, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a woman they said escaped from a Northeast Ohio prison Saturday night.

Lisbon Police Department said Ashley Roley, 37, escaped from Eastern Ohio Correction Center sometime Saturday night.

Roley is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing an orange tank top and black shorts, police said.

She is said to be driving a stolen blue Chevrolet Cobalt, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Roley is possibly headed toward Salem or Youngstown, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call LPD at 330-424-7810.





