AG approves petition to amend legislative redistricting process in Ohio

COLUMBUS — An initiative led by citizens to take redistricting away from Ohio politicians has cleared its first hurdle.

The Ohio Attorney General approved an initiative that would create an independent 15-member commission that would be in control of drawing up Ohio’s state legislative and Congressional districts, according to the proposed amendment.

The commission would be made up of five members of the Ohio governor’s political party, five members of the governor’s opposition party, and five independents.

It would repeal Articles XI and XIX of the Ohio Constitution and introduce Article XX, the Ohio Attorney General’s office said.

Next, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine whether the proposal contains a single constitutional amendment or multiple constitutional amendments.

“If the board certifies the proposal, the petitioners must then collect signatures from registered voters equal to at least 10% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election,” the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

The signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties and the numbers must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the last gubernatorial election.

“If sufficient signatures are verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election, the full text of the proposed amendment shall be placed on the ballot in the next regular or general election that occurs subsequent to 125 days after the filing of such petition,” the Ohio AG’s Office stated.

To read the proposed amendment, visit this website.

