‘Absolutely unacceptable;’ City officials speak on drive-by shooting that killed child, injured 5

CINCINNATI — An 11-year-old is dead, and five others were injured after a shooting in the West End area of Cincinnati Friday night, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-TV.

City and police officials hosted a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 5, further explaining what happened that night.

The shooting happened near Laurel Playground by Wade and Jones streets at 9:30 p.m., Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

During the press conference, Theetge said a group of people, including children and adults, were outside playing near the location when 22 shots were fired into the crowd, WCPO reported.

The shots were fired from a person in a dark sedan, Theetge said.

She did not release any information regarding the suspect, but the department believes there is no threat to the public, WCPO reported.

“No time to respond, no time to react,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said during the conference.

The shooting killed 11-year-old Isaac Davis and injured a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 53-year-old woman.

One victim is still in the hospital in stable condition, Theetge said.

The other injured victims have been released from the hospital, WCPO reported.

Three of the children involved attend Cincinnati Public Schools and the other two, including the 11-year-old who was killed, attend the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Theetge said.

The 11-year-old’s family attended the press conference and spoke on the death of their son.

“When will this stop? Will this ever stop? How many people need to bury their kids?” Davis’s father said.

On Saturday, a memorial was set up by family and friends to remember Davis.

“This is not an act of god, this is not a natural disaster. The devastation, the harm, and the loss of life are a shock to us all, but they stem from the actions of real people.” Cincinnati City Manager Cheryl Long said.

Cincinnati recognizes the issue of drive-by shootings and Pureval called them “absolutely unacceptable,” WCPO reported.

Theetge asked those who are responsible for this shooting to turn themselves in, WCPO reported.

“To the person or person responsible... turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. Call a loved one, and have them turn you in. Because if you don’t, we will find, and we will bring you to justice,” Theetge said.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.





