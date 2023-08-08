$500,000 bond set for former Columbus police officer charged in shooting death of unarmed man

COLUMBUS — A former Columbus Police officer was in court Monday to face murder charges.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Columbus police officer charged with murder in death of unarmed man

A Franklin County judge set bond for Ricky Anderson at $500,000, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Anderson appeared in the Franklin County of Common Pleas three days after he was indicted for murder and reckless homicide last week.

The judge also ordered Anderson not to be allowed to possess firearms or leave the country, WBNS reports.

>>RELATED: Columbus Police officer who shot, killed Donovan Lewis retires in ‘bad standing’

News Center 7 previously reported Columbus Police officers showed up to arrest Donovan Lewis on domestic and assault warrants last August.

Body camera video shows Anderson opening a bedroom door and immediately shooting Lewis, who was in bed holding a vape pen.

Anderson retired back in March in “bad standing” with the Columbus Police Department.

©2023 Cox Media Group