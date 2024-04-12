5 hurt after Ohio police chase ends in bus crash

TOLEDO, Lucas County — Five people are hurt after a police chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a city bus Thursday night, according to Toledo TV stations WTOL and WTVG.

Before midnight, Toledo police were chasing a 39-year-old driving a red Camaro, when he ran a red light and hit a Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) bus.

>> Over 80 ‘suffering’ animals seized from ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Ohio farm

The crash happened at the intersection of Navarre Avenue and Oak Street, both stations report.

Police say the Camaro crashed into the right side of the TARTA bus as it was going through the intersection.

The impact caused the bus to rotate and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked on Oak Street, both stations report.

>> Dayton doctor sentenced to prison for role in fraudulent drug testing scheme

The suspect sustained moderate to serious injuries and the four people on the bus had minor injuries. Both stations reported that all five people were hospitalized.

It is not immediately clear why police were chasing the 39-year-old.

©2024 Cox Media Group