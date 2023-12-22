3 people hospitalized after crash in Butler County early Friday morning

BUTLER COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Butler County early Friday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m. Three people were driving westbound in the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Rd when the vehicle left the road and struck a drainage ditch.

Two people were taken to a hospital by an ambulance and one was taken by a medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

