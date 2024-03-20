2 hospitalized, 1 seriously hurt, after head-on crash involving OSHP cruiser

ADAMS COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol car Tuesday night.

State troopers were dispatched at 8:24 p.m. to Davis Memorial Road east of Steam Furnace Road in Adam County, according to an OSHP Georgetown Post spokesperson.

A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was going eastbound on Davis Memorial Road while a 2021 marked OSHP Dodge Charger was going westbound.

The Chevy Cruze and OSHP Dodge Charger crashed head-on near a hillcrest on the roadway.

Medics transported the state trooper to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to UC Medical Center by Air Evac.

Mutual aid was provided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Peebles Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, West Union Medical Service, and Air Evac.

The crash remains under investigation.

