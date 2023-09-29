2 bodies found following plane crash in Kentucky

OHIO COUNTY, KY — Two bodies were discovered by Kentucky State Police following a plane crash Wednesday night in Kentucky.

The crews were looking for a plane that went down during a severe storm, according to CBS affiliate WEVV.

The instructor and student-pilot were found on board.

Kentucky State Police have identified the victims as Timothy McKellar Jr., 22, the pilot, and Connor Quisenberry, 18, as the flight student, WEVV reported.

Crews say they lost contact with the plane just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night and the Evansville tower notified Owensboro dispatched of a possible downed plane.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

