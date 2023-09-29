Suspicious package deemed no threat, area cleared in Miami County

PIQUA — Police officers and the Dayton Bomb Squad were called to investigate a suspicious package in Miami County Thursday night.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area of Wood Street and South Roosevelt Avenue around 10:11 p.m., Piqua Police Officer Mike Casey told News Center 7.

The package was found to be no threat to the public and officers cleared the scene around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning.

A bar owner told police that he observed a suspicious package near their business and officers evacuated the business and homes in the area.

Residences living in the 400 block of Wood Street were evacuated but are back in their homes, Officer Casey said.

The package appeared to be a military ammo can with shotgun shells inside and it was deemed no threat to the public.

Mutual aid was provided by the Piqua Fire Department and the Dayton Bomb Squad.













