Police, investigating suspicious package, put in call for Dayton Bomb Squad

PIQUA — Police in Piqua asked for the Dayton Bomb Squad late Thursday night to investigate a suspicious package found in the area of Wood Street and South Roosevelt Avenue in Piqua.

Police made the request about 10:39 p.m. Officers are focusing their attention on the intersection of Wood and South Roosevelt, and evacuations are said to be occurring, according to police dispatch.

We will continue to report on this developing situation and will update this report as we learn more.





