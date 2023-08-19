1 killed in fall at Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking County, ODNR says

ROCKBRIDGE, Hocking County — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a fall from the top of a gorge at Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking County.

Officers were dispatched on a call at 2:25 p.m. that a person had fallen from the upper west rim, according to a report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, as reported by our news partner WBNS (10tv.com).

That person was pronounced dead at the scene. ODNR said the details that led to the incident are unclear and the agency will continue its investigation.

The preserve is a deep, cool gorge only 100 feet wide in places. Some consider it the deepest in Ohio, according to hockinghills.com. Cliffs about the gorge are about 200 feet tall.





