1 killed, 5 others hurt after in Waffle House shooting in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — At least one person is killed, and five others are hurt following a shooting at an Indiana Waffle House early Monday morning.

>>57-year-old Dayton man killed in Riverside crash

Indianapolis Police officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the Waffle House in the 2600 block of South Lynhurst Drive on initial reports of a shooting, according to CBS4 in Indianapolis.

Police say the shooting happened after a fight broke out between two groups of people.

A woman died from her injuries at the hospital while one man is in serious condition, WTHR TV reports.

Three men and a woman are listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group